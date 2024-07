Carrick signed a one-year, two-way contract with Edmonton on Monday.

Carrick registered nine goals, 34 points and 66 PIM across 70 regular-season outings for AHL Coachella Valley in 2023-24. He will probably spend most, if not all, of 2024-25 in the minors. The 30-year-old rearguard has 13 goals and 50 points in 242 career NHL contests.