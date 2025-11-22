Clattenburg was called up from AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Clattenburg received his first call-up during the regular season. He'll replace Noah Philp (upper body) on the NHL roster, providing enough forward depth for the Oilers to deploy 12 forwards and six defensemen as soon as Saturday versus the Panthers. Clattenburg has just two points to go with 59 PIM over 15 games with the Condors this season, so expect him to play an enforcer role if he gets his NHL debut.