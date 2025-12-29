Oilers' Connor Clattenburg: Removed from LTIR, sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clattenburg (eye) was activated from long-term injured reserve and assigned to AHL Bakersfield on Monday.
Following an 11-game absence, Clattenburg will return to action at the minor-league level. He has one goal, two points and 59 PIM in 15 AHL appearances this season. Clattenburg also has one goal, three shots on net, three blocked shots, 17 hits and 13 PIM in five NHL outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
