Clattenburg scored a goal, added two PIM and racked up seven hits in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Clattenburg got the Oilers on the board in the second period. This was just the second game of the 20-year-old winger's career, but he doesn't project as a high-scoring player. He brings mostly physical play, and a lot of it. He's at eight hits, four PIM and three shots on net over his two outings, though he could slip out of the lineup if Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) returns Saturday versus the Kraken.