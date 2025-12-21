Oilers' Connor Clattenburg: Transitioned to LTIR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clattenburg (eye) has been moved from injured reserve to long-term injured reserve, the team announced Sunday.
The transition to long-term injured reserve likely doesn't affect Clattenburg's original injury timeline, but allowed the Oilers to activate Jack Roslovic (undisclosed) in a corresponding move. The 20-year-old has one goal in five games on the season, but has been out since Dec. 6 with injury.
