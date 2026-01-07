Ingram stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Ingram had allowed nine goals on 61 shots over his last two outings, both losses. He was better in this one, keeping the Predators off the board until they scored twice in a 15-second span during the third period, though the Oilers' lead was never in real danger. Ingram is now 3-2-0 on the season, and he's done enough to at least earn a split of the crease with Calvin Pickard while Tristan Jarry (lower body) is on long-term injured reserve for at least the next week. The Oilers' next game is Thursday in Winnipeg, and it's not yet clear which netminder will get the nod for that one.