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Ingram will tend the home twine Tuesday versus the Sharks, per Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Ingram got back in the win column Sunday against the Predators in a 3-1 victory, turning aside 26 of 27 shots. The Saskatchewan native owns a 4-2-1 record with a 2.74 GAA and .892 save percentage over eight appearances since the Olympic break. Ingram has emerged as the Oilers' No. 1 netminder, and he'll look to continue building momentum against a Sharks team that is 15-17-1 away from home in 2025-26.

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