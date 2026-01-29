Ingram will tend the twine at home versus the Sharks on Thursday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Ingram will be back in the crease after getting pulled from his previous appearance against the Capitals on Saturday, in which he gave up three goals on 12 shots. With a back-to-back coming against the Leafs and Flames on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, Ingram should get the nod in two of the Oilers' four games leading up to the Olympic break.