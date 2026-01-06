Ingram will face the Predators at home Tuesday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Ingram has allowed a total of nine goals on 61 shots (.852 save percentage) and is 0-2-0 across his last starts after starting his 2025-26 campaign with back-to-back victories. The 28-year-old will continue to work in tandem with Calvin Pickard until Tristan Jarry (lower body) is ready to return to the lineup. As for Tuesday's opponent, the Predators are 6-2-0 in their last eight games, a stretch in which they have generated 25 goals.