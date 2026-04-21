Ingram stopped 25 of 28 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Ingram was beaten three times in the second period, but he was excellent down the stretch, stopping the 11 shots he faced during the third period while allowing the Oilers to mount a late comeback. Ingram posted a career-best 2.60 GAA in 32 regular-season appearances, and he should remain the No. 1 goaltender for Edmonton ahead of Wednesday's Game 2.