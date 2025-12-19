Ingram is slated to be recalled by the Oilers, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports Friday.

The Oilers are finishing up a road trip in Minnesota on Saturday and have sent Tristan Jarry (lower body) home to be evaluated by their medical staff after he was hurt Thursday in Boston. Ingram has struggled this season at the AHL level, posting a 4-5-2 record with a 4.04 GAA and an .856 save percentage across 11 appearances with Bakersfield. He had his worst performance of the season Saturday, allowing seven goals on 27 shots in an overtime win over Tucson. He is expected to back up Calvin Pickard on Sunday and could possibly start at home Sunday versus Vegas.