Oilers' Connor Ingram: Facing Flames
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram will patrol the home crease against Calgary on Tuesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Ingram is coming off a 26-save performance in Sunday's 4-3 win over Vegas. With Calvin Pickard struggling and Tristan Jarry (lower body) on injured reserve, Ingram could string together some starts if he continues to play well. Calgary sits 28th in the league with 2.64 goals per game this campaign.
