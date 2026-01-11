Ingram stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings.

Ingram kept the game close, as neither team was able to open a multi-goal advantage. In the shootout, Adrian Kempe had the lone tally for either side, leaving Ingram to take his third loss in his last four outings. He's at a 3-2-1 record with a 2.98 GAA and an .892 save percentage over six starts. The Oilers have turned to a goalie rotation with Ingram and Calvin Pickard. If that pattern holds, Pickard will start Monday in Chicago and Ingram would follow with Tuesday's road game in Nashville. That said, Tristan Jarry (lower body) is eligible to return from long-term injured reserve as soon as Monday since he will have missed the requisite 10 games and 24 days. Once Jarry is healthy, he'll command most of the playing time.