Ingram allowed six goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

Ingram gave up a pair of goals in each period after having given up just seven goals over his first three starts combined. The 28-year-old was pushing Calvin Pickard for the starting job in the absence of Tristan Jarry (lower body), but the short-term outlook of the Oilers' crease could be a timeshare. Ingram is 2-2-0 with an .883 save percentage over four outings. The Oilers' next game is at home versus the Flyers on Saturday, and they have no back-to-back sets over the next week.