Ingram was acquired by Edmonton from Utah on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations. Utah will retain $800,000 of his $1.95 million cap hit.

Ingram, who is in the final season of his three-year, $5.85 million contract, had a 9-8-4 record, 3.27 GAA and an .882 save percentage across 22 appearances with Utah in 2024-25. While those numbers aren't great, he had a solid .907 save percentage across 77 outings with Arizona during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 regular seasons. Ingram was in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program before being cleared to return to on-ice activities in August. He's already cleared waivers, and Edmonton plans to have him start in AHL Bakersfield, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn an opportunity with the Oilers as the season progresses.