Ingram will be between the pipes at home versus Vancouver on Thursday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Ingram has taken over as the No. 1 option in Edmonton and figures to lead the team into the postseason as well. Since the Olympic break, the 29-year-old backstop has played in 18 of the team's last 23 contests, posting a 9-6-2 record, 2.64 GAA and one shutout.