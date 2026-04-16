Oilers' Connor Ingram: In goal Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram will be between the pipes at home versus Vancouver on Thursday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.
Ingram has taken over as the No. 1 option in Edmonton and figures to lead the team into the postseason as well. Since the Olympic break, the 29-year-old backstop has played in 18 of the team's last 23 contests, posting a 9-6-2 record, 2.64 GAA and one shutout.
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