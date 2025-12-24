Ingram stopped 18 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

The Oilers' top players were dominant, giving Ingram plenty of support as he collected his second win in as many starts. The 28-year-old netminder has started consecutive contests, and with the pair of wins, he's in a great position to continue challenging Calvin Pickard's grip on the starting job in the absence of Tristan Jarry (lower body). The Oilers have a rematch with the Flames in Calgary on Saturday to resume the season after the holiday break.