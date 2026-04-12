Ingram made 19 saves Saturday in a 1-0 loss to the Kings.

The game had a distinct playoff feel, and Ingram played really well. The only King to beat him was Artemi Panarin, who beat him glove side on a breakaway after stealing the puck from Evan Bouchard in the Kings zone. Ingram is 1-2-0 in his last three games, and the Oilers are 1-2-1 in their last four, but they managed to secure a playoff spot later Saturday when the Flyers beat the Jets. We're not sure how the Oilers will deploy Ingram in the final two games. Will they play him to ensure he maintains a rhythm heading into the playoffs? Or will they sit Ingram, as wins would secure a first-round match-up against wild card Utah, which has a plus-31 goal differential? These decisions make year-end fantasy decisions so difficult.