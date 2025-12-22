Ingram is set to make his 2025-26 against the Golden Knights on Sunday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Ingram was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Friday due to Tristan Jarry's lower-body injury. The 28-year-old Ingram is 4-5-2 with an .856 save percentage and a 4.04 GAA across 11 appearances with the Condors this season. The 2016 third-round pick will have a difficult first start against a Vegas team that sits second in the Pacific Divison with 42 points and is 9-3-5 away from home. Ingram went 9-8-4 with an .882 save percentage and a 3.27 GAA over 22 appearances with Utah in 2024-25.