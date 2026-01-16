Ingram stopped 17 of 18 shots in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Islanders.

Ingram put forth a good effort, but Anthony Duclair's power-play goal at 13:42 of the third period was the difference. The 28-year-old Ingram has gone 2-2-1 while allowing 13 goals on 133 shots over his last five outings. He's provided fairly steady goaltending recently, but Ingram's playing time is still likely to decrease now that Tristan Jarry is back from a lower-body injury. Ingram is 4-3-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .907 save percentage over eight starts. At this point, he's likely playing to try to force the Oilers to waive Calvin Pickard (3.68 GAA/.871 save percentage in 16 games). With a back-to-back over the weekend, Ingram may get to play either Saturday in Vancouver or Sunday at home versus the Blues.