Oilers' Connor Ingram: Overcomes early struggles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram stopped 17 of 20 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.
Ingram gave up all three goals within the first 11:40 of the game. The Oilers pulled off a rally to tie the contest in the third period, and Zach Hyman completed the comeback at 1:06 of overtime. This was a second shaky start in a row for Ingram, who has given up six goals on his last 32 shots faced. He's up to 6-3-1 with a 2.46 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 11 appearances. Tristan Jarry is likely to get the nod Saturday versus the Wild, as Ingram has mostly alternated starts with Jarry for much of January.
