Ingram will start Saturday's road clash in San Jose, per Paige Martin.

Ingram is set to appear in his third consecutive game out of the Olympic break. He'll enter Saturday's clash with momentum after posting a 21-save win against the Kings on Thursday. Overall, the 28-year-old goaltender has a 7-5-1 record, a 2.58 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 15 outings this season. He'll be matched up against the Sharks who have a respectable 3.04 GAA this season. Ingram's first sample of play following the Olympic break gives him a chance to grab the starting job in Edmonton if he can use Saturday's contest to launch a win streak.