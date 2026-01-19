Ingram posted a 27-save shutout in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Ingram picked up his first shutout as an Oiler just a day after Tristan Jarry accomplished the same feat in a road win over Vancouver. The 28-year-old Ingram has gone 3-1-1 over his last five games, allowing just seven goals on 131 shots in that span. For the season, he's up to 5-3-1 with a 2.22 GAA and a .917 save percentage. Ingram is likely looking at a timeshare with Jarry in the near term, though the Oilers also still have Calvin Pickard on the roster for now. Edmonton hosts New Jersey on Tuesday.