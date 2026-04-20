Oilers' Connor Ingram: Set to face Ducks in Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram will patrol the home crease against Anaheim on Monday in Game 1, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Ingram is in line to make his fourth NHL playoff start. He went 0-3-0 and allowed 14 goals on 161 shots in four appearances with Nashville during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Ingram had a 16-10-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 32 appearances with Edmonton during the 2025-26 regular season.
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