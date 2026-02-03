Ingram will defend home crease against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Ingram closed out January with a 4-1-1 record, 2.14 GAA and .913 save percentage over eight appearances. The Oilers placed Calvin Pickard on waivers Sunday, so Ingram will continue to work in some form of a timeshare with Tristan Jarry for the foreseeable future. Ingram should have a favorable matchup Tuesday, as Toronto is on the second half of a back-to-back after picking up a win in Calgary on Monday, while Edmonton has been off since Saturday, a game in which the Oilers were shelled 7-3 by the Wild.