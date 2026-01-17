Ingram is expected to patrol the home crease against St. Louis on Sunday, per Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Ingram will get the second half of the team's back-to-back after the Oilers visit the Canucks on Saturday. He has posted a 4-3-1 record at the NHL level this season while allowing 20 goals on 215 shots. St. Louis sits 32nd in the league with 2.48 goals per game this campaign.