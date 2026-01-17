default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ingram is expected to patrol the home crease against St. Louis on Sunday, per Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Ingram will get the second half of the team's back-to-back after the Oilers visit the Canucks on Saturday. He has posted a 4-3-1 record at the NHL level this season while allowing 20 goals on 215 shots. St. Louis sits 32nd in the league with 2.48 goals per game this campaign.

More News