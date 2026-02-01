Ingram allowed two goals on nine shots in relief of Tristan Jarry in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Wild.

Ingram has started to falter a bit with eight goals allowed on 42 shots over his last three appearances. The 28-year-old goalie didn't take a result in this contest, remaining at 6-3-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 12 outings. Jarry is struggling heavily lately and Calvin Pickard hasn't played since Jan. 8. The Oilers host the Maple Leafs on Tuesday and visit the Flames on Wednesday, but the team hasn't revealed its plans for the crease in the last two games before the Olympic break. It wouldn't be surprising to see Ingram get the start, as he's been the best of Edmonton's three netminders recently, though that's a low bar to hurdle.