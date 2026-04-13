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Ingram will start Monday's home game against the Avalanche, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports.

Ingram has alternated wins and losses over three appearances this month, going 1-2-0 with a 3.05 GAA and .875 save percentage during that time. He made a relief appearance on the road against Colorado on March 10 and turned aside 16 of 18 shots (.889 save percentage) in a 4-3 loss.

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