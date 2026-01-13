Ingram halted 29 of 30 shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Ingram earned his way back into the win column with a great outing, allowing just one goal to Tyler Bertuzzi late in the third period. With Monday's victory, the 28-year-old goalie has a 4-2-1 record with a 2.70 GAA and a .904 save percentage across seven appearances this season. He has two wins over his last three starts with 80 saves during that span. His solid run of play has flipped the Oilers' outlook in net moving forward, giving him a chance to stick at the NHL-level once Tristan Jarry (lower body) returns to the lineup. While Calvin Pickard will likely play the second half of the team's back-to-back, Ingram has a solid chance to start Thursday against the Islanders.