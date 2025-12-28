Ingram allowed three goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Ingram wasn't able to replicate his 18-save effort from Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flames in Edmonton. The 28-year-old has allowed seven goals on 82 shots over his three starts so far, which have all come in a row. Calvin Pickard has lost the trust of head coach Kris Knoblauch, but the Oilers may opt to ride the hot hand while navigating Tristan Jarry's (lower body) absence. If Ingram can put in decent performances, he could carve out a majority of the playing time in the short term.