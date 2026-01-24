Ingram will be between the home pipes versus Washington on Saturday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Ingram is 3-1-1 in his last five games, allowing seven goals on 131 shots (.947 save percentage). He could be in line to start sharing the net with Tristan Jarry, who has struggled of late. The Capitals are tied for 17th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.17 goals per game.