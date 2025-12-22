Ingram stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The Oilers' offense played well over the first half of the game, giving Ingram a 4-0 lead to work with. The Golden Knights pushed back but only netted three goals, allowing the 28-year-old netminder to win his debut for the Oilers. He had struggled with AHL Bakersfield to begin this season, but he has an opportunity ahead of him to compete with Calvin Pickard directly for playing time while Tristan Jarry (lower body) is out for multiple weeks. The Oilers next two games are against the Flames.