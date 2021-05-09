McDavid scored a goal on four shots and dished three assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

McDavid opened the scoring just 45 seconds into the game. He then assisted on one goal by Jesse Puljujarvi and two power-play tallies from Leon Draisaitl for a four-point night. That output gave McDavid the century mark in just 53 appearances this season. With 32 goals, 68 helpers and 192 shots on net, McDavid has elevated his game to a new level as a 24-year-old. He's posted 36 points in the last 14 games to finish the regular season in fantastic form.