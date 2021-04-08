McDavid scored a goal and dished out three assists with five shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Edmonton coach Dave Tippett loaded up McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on his first line and the duo responded in kind with four points apiece. McDavid set up all three of Draisaitl's goals and scored the game-winner himself, driving wide in the third period and lifting a shot over top of Ottawa goaltender Marcus Hogberg. McDavid maintained his seven-point lead on Draisaitl in the NHL scoring race, upping his season total to 68 in 40 games.