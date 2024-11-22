McDavid notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.
McDavid has six goals and nine assists over his last seven contests. The 27-year-old is looking no worse for wear after missing three games due to an ankle injury sustained Oct. 28 in Columbus -- in fact, the brief absence might have helped him reset after a good-but-not-great October. Overall, McDavid has nine goals, 25 points, 66 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-4 rating over 18 appearances this season.
