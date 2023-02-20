McDavid logged an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

McDavid secured his seventh straight 60-assist campaign when he helped out on a Mattias Janmark tally in the third period. The 26-year-old McDavid has just one goal to go with nine helpers through seven games in February. He's up to 102 points, 244 shots. 61 hits and a plus-2 rating through 57 outings this season.