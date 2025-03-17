McDavid scored a goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
McDavid extended his point streak to 11 games after converting on a shot late in the third period before the Rangers' defense could close in on him. The 28-year-old has three goals and 12 assists during the streak -- Sunday's game was the first in that span that didn't see him provide a helper. The superstar is up to 25 goals, 61 assists, 183 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-6 rating through 61 appearances.
