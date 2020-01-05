Oilers' Connor McDavid: Adds insurance goal

McDavid scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

McDavid's goal at 1:48 of the third period stretched the Oilers' lead to 3-1. While his four-game point streak ended Thursday in Buffalo, the superstar is now at 65 points (23 tallies, 42 helpers) through 44 games this season. McDavid has added 138 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating.