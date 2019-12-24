Oilers' Connor McDavid: Adds power-play helper
McDavid recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.
McDavid set up Oscar Klefbom's second-period goal, but it was not the best performance for the center. The good news is McDavid leads the league with 62 points, 28 of which have come with a man advantage. However, he's now at minus-5 for the season.
