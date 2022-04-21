McDavid registered two assists before burying an empty-net goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Dallas.

McDavid took the puck coast-to-coast before setting up Evander Kane in front of the net for the opening score. He'd nab another helper on a Jesse Puljujarvi goal in the second period before closing out the game with an empty-netter. McDavid has now reached the 70-assist mark for the fourth time, to pair with a career-best 43 goals.