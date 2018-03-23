Oilers' Connor McDavid: Adds to hefty point total

McDavid scored two goals and added two assists for good measure in a 6-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

News flash: Connor McDavid is great at hockey. Ottawa has had an awful season defensively and the 21-year-old jumped at the chance to take advantage of them. He now has 36 goals and 94 points in 74 games. The Oilers may miss the playoffs this year, but McDavid seems intent on making a run at the Art Ross Trophy.