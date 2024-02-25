McDavid recorded two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

McDavid has had exactly two assists in four straight games, and he has 21 helpers over nine contests since his last goal. The 27-year-old helped out on both of Zach Hyman's tallies in this contest. McDavid is up to 89 points, 177 shots on net, 84 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 53 appearances. Another 100-point campaign is inevitable, and he could also challenge his career high of 89 assists from last season.