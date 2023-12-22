McDavid tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

McDavid picked up an assist on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' tally in the first period before tying the game 3-3 early in the final frame, ripping a wrist shot past Vitek Vanecek off a rebound. One game after his 12-game point streak ended, the 26-year-old McDavid got back on the scoresheet with his 10th multi-point effort in his last 14 games. He's up to 12 goals and 43 points through 28 games this season.