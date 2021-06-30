McDavid was voted as the unanimous Hart Trophy winner and also was selected as the Ted Lindsay Award winner this season,

McDavid's dominant regular season, in which he had 33 goals and 105 points in 56 contests, earned him MVP status from both the media and his fellow players. The 24-year-old is just the second unanimous Hart Trophy winner in league history, joining Wayne Gretzky. McDavid will likely be a top-2 pick in fantasy drafts this fall as he looks to continue putting up impressive numbers in what's expected to be a full season.