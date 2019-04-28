Oilers' Connor McDavid: Announced as Hart finalist
McDavid was announced as a Hart Memorial Trophy finalist for the 2018-19 season Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Despite his team's unsuccessful season, McDavid set a new career high with 116 points. He also notched 41 goals for the second straight year. The 22-year-old phenom will spend his offseason recovering from a leg injury but could add to his already-huge trophy collection. This is his third straight top-5 finish in Hart Trophy voting.
