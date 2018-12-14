Oilers' Connor McDavid: Another multi-point effort

McDavid dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg.

McDavid stretched his point streak to seven with his third multi-point outing in the last four games. Edmonton's captain is nine points shy of Mikko Rantanen's league-leading 52, but we wouldn't bet against McDavid making up that ground by season's end.

