McDavid scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists, added two hits and served two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

McDavid factored into all three of the Oilers' goals, scoring the first one. He also set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the power play and Jesse Puljujarvi at even strength in a span of 1:01 late in the third period. McDavid has 25 tallies, 77 points, 160 shots on goal, 54 hits and a plus-16 rating through 45 outings. He's piled up 13 points in the last six games.