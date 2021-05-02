McDavid scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

McDavid didn't take too kindly to the Flames ending his five-game multi-point streak Thursday. He responded in his usual way, scoring just 4:46 into Saturday's contest. He also assisted on Ethan Bear's goal minutes later as well as a Josh Archibald empty-net tally in the third period. McDavid is up to 29 goals, 87 points, 178 shots on net, a plus-22 rating and 31 power-play points through 49 contests overall. The superstar center has had just one point of multiple games this year -- a three-game dry spell from Feb. 27 to March 3.