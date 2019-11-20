Oilers' Connor McDavid: Another trio of points

McDavid scored once and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

McDavid set up Zack Kassian in the first period and James Neal on the power play in the second. The superstar center then tallied the Oilers' final goal in the third. McDavid has 12 points in his last three games and 43 points overall, just one shy of teammate Leon Draisaitl's league-leading 44. McDavid is also on an eight-game point streak, with nine goals and 11 helpers in that span. He's almost always great, but enjoy the video-game numbers while they last.