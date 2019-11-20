Oilers' Connor McDavid: Another trio of points
McDavid scored once and added two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
McDavid set up Zack Kassian in the first period and James Neal on the power play in the second. The superstar center then tallied the Oilers' final goal in the third. McDavid has 12 points in his last three games and 43 points overall, just one shy of teammate Leon Draisaitl's league-leading 44. McDavid is also on an eight-game point streak, with nine goals and 11 helpers in that span. He's almost always great, but enjoy the video-game numbers while they last.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.