McDavid tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

McDavid picked up a helper on Leon Draisaitl's power-play tally in the first period before scoring his 19th goal of the season in the second. McDavid has points in four-consecutive games with three goals and four assists in that span. He leads the NHL with 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) through 24 games.