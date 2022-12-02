McDavid tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.
McDavid picked up a helper on Leon Draisaitl's power-play tally in the first period before scoring his 19th goal of the season in the second. McDavid has points in four-consecutive games with three goals and four assists in that span. He leads the NHL with 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) through 24 games.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: One of each in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Powers offense with three points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches 20th assist•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Gathers power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Back in business Saturday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Point streak ends at 10•